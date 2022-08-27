Chelsea vs Leicester, Juve vs Roma, Live on DStv, GOtv

Stamford Bridge will host the clash between Chelsea and Leicester City in today’s English Premier League 2022/23 season showing on SuperSport.

Both teams will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s disappointing results. Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-0 away defeat against Leeds United, while Leicester City lost at home to Southampton. The match will be showing on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205) and Go Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3:00pm.

In the Italian league today, it is a clash between fourth place Juventus and third place Roma on SuperSport Go Select 1 at 5:30pm. Max Allegri’s men will be keen to overtake Jose Mourinho’s team on the league table as the battle for Scudetto gets hotter.

Round three of the La Liga will see Barcelona welcome Valladolid to the Camp Nou for a match showing on Select GO La Liga at 6:30pm on Sunday. The Blaugrana got their first victory of the season last weekend when they defeated Real Sociedad 1-4 away from home.

Defending Champions Real Madrid will visit Catalan side Espanyol as they hope to secure their third straight victory of the season. Carlo Ancelotti’s team will begin life without veteran midfielder Casemiro who joined Manchester United earlier this week. The match will be live on Select GO La Liga at 9:00pm on Sunday.

To enjoy the new football season, customers can download the MyDStv and GOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions.