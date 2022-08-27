Autochek Partners AutoFast to Provide Free Vehicle Maintenance

Bennett Oghifo

Autochek, an automotive technology company that makes car ownership more accessible and affordable to Nigerians and across Africa, has signed a partnership agreement with AutoFast, to provide its customers with high-quality vehicle maintenance.

The agreement said that Nigerians who financed their vehicles via Autochek would now have access to free vehicle maintenance and servicing from Autofast for one year.

They would also enjoy additional benefits of having their vehicles maintained by well-trained technicians who have extensive experience in diagnosing and servicing different brands and models of used and new vehicles.

The AutoFast, which is a subsidiary of the CFAO Group, specialised in routine vehicle maintenance with an offer ranging from quick oil changes, wheel balancing, alignment, and A/C maintenance to the sale and replacement of oil filters, air filters, cabin air filters, spark plugs, wiper blades, brake pads, batteries, and tyres directly sourced from the Independent After Market (IAM).

Speaking on the agreement, Senior Vice President for West Africa at Autochek, Ms. Mayokun Fadeyibi, said: “Our customers are at the heart of this partnership, like everything else we do. We want to improve their experience by making it easier for them to purchase their desired vehicles as well as maximising the lifetime value. Access to high-quality maintenance is a major concern for many Nigerian customers, but AutoFast is changing this with their expertise and approach. We look forward to leveraging their service to support our mission to improve the automotive value proposition for Nigerian customers”

Similarly, the General Manager, Winpart/AutoFast, Mr. Mohamed Taleb, said: “We are excited to be joining forces with Autochek to make life easier for more Nigerian vehicle owners to access the best vehicle maintenance. We pride ourselves on the quality of service we provide and the customer experience we offer. We have a systematic vehicle maintenance check procedure and a very affordable pricing mechanism, and we are very professional in handling customers’ requests across our growing network across Lagos and Abuja. We are confident that by partnering with Autochek, more Nigerian vehicle owners will continue to experience the best of service.”

Taleb said that every vehicle that visited the AutoFast service center would undergo a 10-point control check to ascertain the general condition of the vehicle.

He advised customers to perform corrective maintenance to correct existing problems or preventive maintenance to help prevent unexpected failures in the future, as appropriate.

AutoFast also offers vehicle maintenance services for corporate organisations that are tailored to large fleet sizes and a wide range of brands.

“Combining Autochek’s growing customer base and AutoFast’s network of service stations across Lagos and Abuja, Nigerian businesses and individuals can now have easier access to cutting-edge vehicle maintenance services to maximise the lifespan of their cars. AutoFast has also integrated a wide range of technology solutions into the maintenance process, including diagnostics and inspection, enabling a holistic experience for customers,” said Autochek, an automotive technology development company that is building the infrastructure to make car ownership more accessible and affordable in Africa.