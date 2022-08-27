Argungu Polo Tournament Holds September 8

Justina Uzo

Organisers of Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival have announced September 8 to 10, 2022 as date for the 7th edition of the event.

They also disclosed that the Polo event has been expanded, with six teams set to participate – NSK Farms, H. Hago, Ayatun, JRB Solar, NIHOTOUR and Osolo.

Apart from polo, so many other activities will be held during this sports and cultural tourism fiesta taking place in Kebbi State.

Patron of the festival, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who also holds the traditional title of the “Turakin Kebbi”, promised that activities lined-up for this year’s festival would surpass previous editions.

Kangiwa said scores of polo players, including the best in the country, and well over 80 horses will be involved in the tournament for three consecutive days in Argungu.

“This year there will see more emissaries, international dignitaries and foreign government officials,” he said.

The Turaki also said cultural entertainment groups from other West African countries have confirmed their participation and are currently making travel arrangements.

“Displays at the event will include culinary arts, traditional wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, mini-Durbar, folk dancing, bull fighting, and many other uncommon traditional spectacles,” Turaki said.

Participating Polo clubs will be fighting to win any of the prestigious cups such as the Governor’s Cup, Sultan’s Cup, Emir of Argungu’s Cup, Emir of Kano’s Cup, King Appolos Chu’s Cup, Lai Mohammed’s Cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s Cup and the Abubakar Dangiwa Umar’s Cup.

Typically, in any week of the Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, thousands of tourists visit the town of Argungu and assemble at the NSK Polo ground, thereby creating socio-economic opportunities and benefits to residents and businesses in the Argungu Emirate.

The event is one of the most successful Nigeria tourist products involving the private sector and the host community.

It offers the majesty of the Polo game, traditional sports and cultural activities in an historic African destination.

The 2022 Argungu organizing committee stressed that the objective of the event is to improve economic benefits and multiplier-effects of the event on the host community.

Argungu is an agricultural town with comparative advantage in rice farming, fishing and allied industries.

Kangiwa, therefore, extolled the pioneering efforts and fatherly support provided by the Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Samaila Mera, CON, who is also the Grand Patron of the Polo Tournament.

The 2022 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival is powered by Argungu Emirate Council, the Government of Kebbi State and Fan Milk among other corporate organizations, who have historically supported the festival.

The festival has over the years lived-up to its billing as one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in the country. Argungu is one of Nigeria’s historically significant towns and the host town of UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage asset in Nigeria i.e. the festival.

Since inception in 2016, leading Polo teams from clubs in the country have regularly featured in the prestigious Polo Tournament.

It will be recalled that NSK Ranch and Resort started hosting the Polo Tournament in Keffi, Nasarawa State and before shifting to Argungu.

The Emirate’s territory spans parts of North-Western Nigeria and Southern Niger Republic.