Alabi Promises to Boost FTAN WTD Celebration

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), chief Samuel Alabi, said the celebration of World Tourism Day by the federation slated for September 27th in Lagos must have a buy-in by all tourism stakeholders.

Alabi, who once held forth for FTAN during the association’s most difficult moments, and later midwifed the new leadership of the federation, disclosed that the celebration of World Tourism Day tourism should engender collaborative efforts and platform unity of purpose for the growth of the sector.

“This committee should not be about fundraising alone, even though very critical to the hosting the event but it should work hard to bring both the private sector and government together,” Alabi explained, adding that he is ever willing to support FTAN and the industry in his own little way.

Speaking at a reception to welcome FTAN fundraising team headed by Dr. Gani Tarzan Balogun, who was on a curtsey visit to brief about the World Tourism Day celebration outing, Alabi who also doubles as Legal Adviser and company secretary, Eko Hotels Ltd, took time off to provide guidelines to sustainable fund raising blueprint for the prime private sector association.

Earlier in his address, Dr. Balogun who led Kate Ejike and Tunde kolade, members of the fund raising committee to visit the FTAN BoT chairman, disclosed that the committee thought it expedient to brief Alabi as spiritual head of FTAN and wish to be guided to ensure a successful World Tourism Day celebration to which the industry can be proud of.