Ugwuanyi Commended for Choice of  Mbah as Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

The people of Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State yesterday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for acceding to their yearning that the governorship ticket of the PDP should be zoned to them in line with the rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

The people gave the commendation during a thank you visit led by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the PDP State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, members of the National Assembly from the state, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, among other leaders across party divides.

The people of Enugu East Senatorial District also expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the choice of Mbah as the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, stressing that the governor is a promise keeper.

Delivering their message of gratitude, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Hon. Nwafor disclosed that their visit was to solely thank Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Mbah, from Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial District of Enugu State, as the PDP governorship candidate.

Nwafor recalled that the people of Enugu East Senatorial District including the clergy and traditional rulers, on June 17, 2021 converged on Michael Okpara Square, Enugu during the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally, and appealed to Ugwuanyi to ensure that the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position, which favoured their zone, was adhered to.

He pointed out that Ugwuanyi promised them that justice, equity and fairness will prevail in the fullness of time, adding that the governor’s promise was made manifest on May 25, 2022, when Mbah was duly elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Further expressing gratitude to the Ugwuanyi during the visit, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye, thanked the governor for answering the call of the people Enugu East Senatorial District.

Nwoye also recalled that he was one of those who appealed to the governor to ensure that the next governor of Enugu State in 2023 comes from Enugu East Senatorial District.

The former APC chairman stated that he is delighted that all the major political parties in Enugu State have zoned their governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general election, stressing that “Enugu East Senatorial District will produce the next governor of Enugu State.”

“Your Excellency, there are those with different views but due to your leadership qualities, your peaceful mindedness, and your kindness, both APGA, APC, Labour Party and of course the PDP have all given their tickets to Enugu East Senatorial District.

“Therefore, Enugu East Senatorial District will produce the next governor of Enugu State. I thank you Sir. I know you have paid some price.

“There are those who i came across that thought you should have done it differently and for that reason they are hunting but their hunting will go nowhere”, he said.

Other speakers, such as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ubosi, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Nnamani, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, member representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, the newly sworn in Commissioner, Dr. Jideofor Ebeh, Hon. Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Hon. Rita Mbah and Hon. Kingsley Udeh who spoke on behalf of the governorship aspirants, all thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with his promise and ensuring that the established rotational zoning arrangement among the three senatorial districts of Enugu State was maintained for peace, political stability and posterity.

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who expressed great delight at the kind words, solidarity and gratitude by the elated people of Enugu East Senatorial District, said : “All I have done is to provide the leadership needed at this point in our history to protect that cherished political culture and which, in reality, birthed my own political opportunity as well as that of my predecessors in office.”

The governor expressed implicit confidence in Mbah and urged the people of the zone to pray and rally round him to deepen the ongoing consultations preparatory to the launch of formal electioneering campaigns as stipulated by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, the former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and former Senator of the district, Dr. Jim Nwobodo sent apologies for being absent at the event.