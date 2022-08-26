Tosin Bee, Tope Alabi, Bukola Bekes, Bidemi Olaoba, Bola Are, Others for Agege Crusade 2022

Mary Nnah

All is now set as renowned gospel artists such as Tosin Bee, Tope Alabi, Bukola Bekes, Bidemi Olaoba, Bola Are, Dare Justified, Michael Akingbala and others will be performing at Agege for Christ Crusade. Organized by Fountain of Hosanna Church of Christ, the annual program tagged The Gates of Hell shall not prevail program will commence from the 31st of August to the 3rd of September, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm daily. Themed Jesus, the crusade will hold at Agege Stadium and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy both spiritual as well as material ministrations.

Speaking about the Crusade, the host and General Overseer of Fountain of Hosanna Church of Christ, Prophet Kehinde Abiodun stated that the 4-day program was inspired by the Holy Spirit to reach out to the world with the gospel of Christ. “Our mandate to this generation is to preach the gospel of Christ, deliver people from the chains of the devil and prepare the world for the second coming of Christ. Jesus Christ is still the same as yesterday. Through the crusade, God will save, deliver and prosper those who will come. We will also be interceding for our political leaders and the destiny of Nigeria as a country”.

According to the organizers of this crusade, buses will be stationed at strategic locations within Lagos state and its environs to convey people to and fro the event venue.