TGM Boss Awards University Scholarship to Students



To mark the 15 years anniversary of TGM and the 40 years birthday of the Chairman of the TGM Group, Mr Tolulope Adeusi together with his wife, Tutu, chose to celebrate in graciously generous style. The couple through the Tolu & Tutu Adeusi Scholarship program awarded 20 students scholarships to tertiary institutions



The ceremony, which took place in Ikeja, Lagos had in attendance notable dignitaries like Hon. Commissioner of Education of Lagos State, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo represented by Mrs. Olubunmi Sosanya; The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Senator Kolawole Bajomo; former president of ICAN, Hon. Wale Okeshola along with principals, teachers and parents of the beneficiary students.



It was a moment of great joy as scholarship certificate and dummy cheques were handed to the awardees who could not hold back their excitements and gratitude. With excitement in her voice, one of the recipients, Olawuyi Suliat said the scholarship meant a lot to her as it provided her the opportunity of getting a shot to a higher level of education at no cost.



The Principal of Oregun Senior High School, Mrs Mobolanle Ojolowo expressed happiness as she thanked the Tolu & Tutu Adeusi scholarship foundation. According to her, “some of the underprivileged students would never have had any chance of moving their education through to university level.”



The guest speaker at the event themed, “Creating a Sustainable Future through Education,” Senator Kolawole Bajomo in his speech, emphasized the importance of good and quality education as the bedrock of any nation. The Senator commended the celebrant, Mr. Adeusi for trying to create a better Nigeria by providing free education for the young ones.



Adeusi, in his remarks, said after seeing the level decadence and the rot in the system, he decided it would wise to give back to the society rather than just partying. Speaking on the selection process, he stated that the scholarship was not limited to bright students but also miscreants and hoodlums who may have the propensity of causing harm to the society. He said the opportunity would take off the streets.

According to him, “I am grateful to God for giving me the privilege to give to others those opportunities I never had growing up.” He promised the scholarship program would be a continuous exercise and that the beneficiaries would increase yearly.

He highlighted the TGM Education functions to include visa counselling, representing and placing students into A-Level, foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and PHD degree programmes in top institutions around the world.