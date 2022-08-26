  • Friday, 26th August, 2022

‘Teachers Council Committed to Accelerating ICT, Maths, English Delivery’

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, has said that the council has been training teachers to meet the nation’s expectations in teacher’s classroom delivery in Mathematics, English Studies and ICT.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, during the opening of TRCN’S capacity building workshop on “accelerating teacher’s classroom delivery in mathematics, English studies and ICT” for teachers in the South-west geo-political zone, Ajiboye said the council aims were to constantly equip the teachers with the necessary knowledge, orientation and exposure to empower them to meet society’s expectations.

He emphasised that “Nigeria needs teachers who will meet the nation’s expectations; teachers who will help the nation raise a generation of citizens whose performance will meet the international standards; a generation who will be prosperous, vibrant and peaceful.

 “We cannot achieve the expected quality education without competent teachers and school administrators, well equipped with the desirable knowledge, skills and effective operations of the education system.”

Prof Ajiboye disclosed that the teaching professionalisation drive, which TRCN is championing, is geared towards the holistic development of the Nigerian teacher through training and retraining, and exposing them to the best knowledge and technics that will enable them to deliver effectively in their carrier as well as position them to compete favourably in the global arena.

Ajiboye said: “Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) is a critical element of every great profession because it serves as a means by which professionals increase their knowledge, skills, ethics, and competence over time.

“The objective of Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) is to open teachers up to new ideas in the teaching profession around the globe.

“The MCPD also allows teachers to develop and demonstrate their profound competence against set standards. Such an opportunity is intended to be original, creative, and thought-provoking. This explains why this year’s MCPD focuses on Accelerating Teachers’ Classroom Delivery in Mathematics, English Studies, and ICT.”

