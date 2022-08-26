  • Friday, 26th August, 2022

Serwaa Amihere Set to Launch Premium Corporate Fashion Brand

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere is set to launch Office & Co, her premium corporate fashion brand on Sunday, August 28 this year.
 
According to the fast-rising media personality, Office & Co is a Ghanaian fashion brand that emphasises the production of cutting-edge corporate wear for ambitious and upwardly mobile women.

The brand is inspired by Amihere whose personal brand both onscreen and offscreen oozes a sophisticated elegance that has been translated into each design.
 
The contemporary corporate women’s wear brand headquartered in Ghana will feature a collection of 32 exquisite design pieces intentionally crafted for the distinguished woman who prides herself in excellence and professionalism.
 
The much-anticipated launch will be graced by top executives of corporate brands and female professionals from different industries both within and outside the country.

Office & Co was born out of Amihere’s passion for statement fashion and her classy dress ethos.

