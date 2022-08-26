Sambo Urges Politicians to Adopt Issue-based Campaigns Ahead of 2023

A former Vice President, Nnamdi Sambo, has urged candidates of various political parties and their supporters to adopt issue-based campaigns as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.



He said this during the Annual Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue held in Abuja, yesterday.

The theme of the forum was, ‘Issues in Africa’s Democratic Journey.’



He explained: “As we approach the critical stage towards the 2023 general election in Nigeria, it is important to use this opportunity to call on all political parties and indeed, candidates and other key stakeholders to adopt issue-based campaigns.

“We must all shun the use of hate or foul language and mudslinging to avoid overheating the polity. Peaceful, free and fair election next year will definitely mark yet another important milestone in our march towards sustainable democracy, peace and development of our dear nation.”



He urged Nigerians to actively get involved in the electoral process by exercising their constitutional rights and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate voter education and sufficient preparation for hitch-free elections.

Sambo added: “Next year, by the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall witness another transition from one democratically elected government to another Insha Allah.



“Nigeria must continue to get it right as a positive example for other countries in West Africa and indeed, beyond.”

In his speech, former President Goodluck Jonathan, said the forthcoming elections were critical to the national aspirations, shared prosperity and development of the country.



He added: “To the rest of us, this period does not afford us the luxury of indifference. We must be determined to participate in our democratic processes. It requires that we must mobilise to vote those who will manage the affair of the country with honesty in order to guarantee peace, justice, unity and progress in our land.”



Also speaking, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, said Babangida during his regime managed to get some things right which according to him were abandoned by succeeding governments.

The former Edo Governor added: “We have failed to appreciate the fact that insecurity is a consequence. If we don’t deal with the causes of insecurity, we will keep repeating the same mistakes. If we had sustained IBB’s policy of nomadic education, some of the security challenges rocking our nation will not be as complex as they have become.



“On democracy, I have heard views that appear contradictory. You want zoning. Zone what? Zone the right to serve? It is your turn? To do what? There is some implied self-interest in all of the clamour for zoning or power rotation.



“People must understand that to be a technocrat doesn’t make anyone a competent leader. The qualities of leadership does not flow from the classroom. To be electable does not necessarily mean to be a technocrat,” Oshiomhole stated.



In her welcome remarks, the Convener of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue, Aisha Babangida, said: “Today is an opportunity to build on the success of last year’s maiden edition of The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue and to take forward, the ideas discussed there. But more than that, it is an opportunity to build on the wider legacy of progress towards democracy in our great nation as we consider the pressing issues in Africa’s democratic journey.”