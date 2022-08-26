Nigeria’s Battle against Polio Not Yet Over, Says UNICEF

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria may have successfully subdued the Wild-polio virus (WPV) but the threat posed by all other types of polio is not yet over, UNICEF Chief of Health, Eduardo Celades has declared.



Speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of Nigeria’s attainment of a Wild-polio virus free certification, in Abuja hosted by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA),

Celades said although Nigeria might have won the battle against wild polio, the war against all types of polio was not yet over.

According to him, circulating variant of polio-virus was still affecting too many children in Nigeria.



“This monumental certification not only signified the end of the WPV in Nigeria, but also meant that the entire African continent could be declared free of wild polio virus.



“Thanks to the Nigerian government’s unrelenting commitment and determination, and the support of the partners, traditional and community leaders, health workers, and caregivers.



“Nigeria has successfully sustained the victory over wild polio,” he said.

Celades said Nigeria would need to sustain the remarkable polio achievement, through strengthening routine immunisation and overall health system.

“Complacency is not an option, as polio could come back if we let our guards down, looking at what happened in Zambia and Mozambique, even in the UK and USA. Polio anywhere is polio everywhere,” he said



He said UNICEF was proud to have joined efforts by providing the life-saving vaccines, generating demand for vaccine, partnering with the traditional leaders and religious leaders as well as key stakeholders to create a positive environment for vaccination, ensuring that leaders and teams were available to resolve vaccine hesitancy.



According to him, the team comprising almost 20,000 community members worked tirelessly to encourage millions of Nigerian mothers to take their children to the health facilities for completion of their routine immunisation.



The Sultan of Sokoto who was represented by Emir of Argungu, HRH Sumaila Mohammed Mira thanked the NPHCDA for appreciating the contributions of traditional rulers in the promotion healthcare delivery for the people.



He recalled that at the onset of the Covid-19 vaccination, there was so much distrust, adding that with the intervention of traditional leaders such misinformation about the vaccines was gradually giving way and rate of vaccination has increased.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards to critical actors in the fight against Polio eradication in Nigeria in recognition of their efforts.