Nigeria Static on August FIFA Ranking

The latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday showed that the Super Eagles remain 31st in the world and fourth in Africa following a period of inactivity in international football. The previous ratings were done in June.

Senegal is the highest ranked African team at 18th in the world. Morocco and Tunisia are the other African countries rated above Nigeria.

Next month, the Super Eagles will take on Algeria, who are 41st in the world and seventh in Africa.

September will be a busy month in international football and so these rankings will be expected to be greatly altered.