My Music is a Special Blend of Afro Pop and Afro Fusion – OLUWABEEVEE

Fast rising Nigerian artiste and song writer Ayeleso Bamidele Victor popularly as OLUWABEEVEE was born on 15th of June 1993 and hails from Ekiti state. The rapper turn singer started singing unprofessionally in school in 2008 which started from his love for dancing around his college environment.

He labels his genre of music as a fine blend of Afro beat, Afro-pop and Afro-fusion,he has shown his versatile strength in music through his recent collaboration with LYTA and PORTABLE.

He is to release his official EP titled NTB(NOT THE BEST) which is set to be out on the 30th of September 2022. He describes his musical experience as a journey which he tends to continue to learn,evolve and grow in. The five track EP was inspired by his environment and evolving sound.

The independent artiste is set to entertain his growing fan base with this amazing body of works which is definitely going to make them move to the beat and have a good time.