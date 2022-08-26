Insecurity: FG Advises Nigerians Not to Travel to Northern Cyprus

* Puts death toll of Nigerians in troubled area at over 20

* Says security challenge won’t affect diaspora investments

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has advised Nigerians, especially, students not to travel to Northern Cyprus, where gross human rights abuses were reported to be on the rise. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who gave the advice, yesterday, during a press briefing at the State House, Abuja.



Dabiri-Erewa said over 20 Nigerian students had been killed in the area, despite warnings to the students to stay away from the place.

The NiDCOM boss, who gave an update on the commission’s activities, regretted that Nigerians were being killed on a daily basis in Northern Cyprus with nobody able to intervene, because of the political situation in the European enclave.



Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus. Recognised only by Turkey, Northern Cyprus is considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.



Dabiri-Erewa said there was little that could be done diplomatically to help Nigerians there because Northern Cyprus was not recognised by the international community as a country. She explained that Northern Cyprus did not have a robust mechanism that would enable the federal government to pursue justice for the over 20 Nigerian students killed there so far.



According to her, “Honestly, it’s been a lot of problems in Northern Cyprus. So, we had youths come and tell us, ‘Please tell everybody to stop going to Northern Cyprus.’ We did that sometime ago and some people said, ‘how can you tell people not to go.’ And I’ve said it again, if you’re going to Northern Cyprus, think twice about it.



“Over 20 students have been killed over the years, and nothing happened. So, some of these students came themselves and said they had to embark on an awareness campaign. Don’t go to these places. Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey. It’s not a UN-recognised nation.



“So, we can’t do much. Our students are being killed on a daily basis, and nothing is happening. So again, I’m going to appeal that we need to take a strong position, about places like Northern Cyprus.”

The NiDCOM CEO acknowledged the insecurity in parts of Nigeria, but noted that it was temporary. She said the federal government was doing everything necessary to resolve the situation.



Dabiri-Erewa pointed out that the Nigerian security forces had in recent times been bombarding terrorists in a determined attempt to end their menace. She expressed confidence that diaspora investments would continue to yield returns.