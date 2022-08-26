I’m a Family-oreinted Man – Sosay Adonis

Los Angeles-based singer and performer, Sosay Adonis has said while he appreciates the monetary proceeds that comes with making music, he wants to use his talent to make the world a better place and preach family values.

As the music world continues to focus on wealth generation and luxury lifestyle, Adonis says he has a different mission with his music career and he has started making plans to bring his dream to life.

According to the US-based budding music star, he intends to create a brand of music that speaks about value for family and society, adding that any music that fails to address these issues will not stand the test of time.

Having made music collaborations with some of the industry’s favorites lincluding Akon, Future, Travis Porter, as well as Nigerian superstar, Davido among others, Adonis appears to be living his dreams while living his best life.

For him, there is more to music than just the sound and beat, adding that music must relatable and should have an identity that inspires people to do better with their lives.

He further stressed that while he will be focusing on dropping lovely songs, he will not lose sight of using his music to change the society and correct social ills.

Speaking about his career and what makes him unique and well respected in the industry, the singer prides himself in having ears for good music and beats.

The singer noted that his driving force and what keeps him happy was his ability to provide for his family, being able to travel at will and making other people’s lives better.