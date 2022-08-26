How NDLEA State Officers Diverted over N20bn Budgetary Allocation, Other Funds 

Chinedu Eze

A senior officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has alleged that state officers of the agency diverted over N20 billion from budgetary allocation and other funds from donor agencies that were meant to sustain their operations in various states of the federation.

The official who pleaded anonymity exposed the illicit activities of some of the agency’s state representatives and accused them of trying to destroy the laudable work the Chairman of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa is doing.

Brigadier General Marwa, a former Lagos state governor who was appointed as the Chairman of the agency on January 15, 2021, is widely seen to have revived NDLLEA, which was in near comatose, and his appointment marked a turnaround of the agency.

The official alleged that in less than 18 months of his appointment as the chairman of the agency, outstanding and great landmarks have been recorded, among which were: the attraction of over N38 billion for the agency in 2022 for recurrent personnel cost, recurrent overhead cost, and capital expenditure, promotion of over 70 per cent workforce who were stagnated for many years, increased in workforce through the recruitment of 5,000 new cadets, the proposed building of barrack for the agency, unbundling of the agency through the creation of more directorates and fourteen zonal commands.

He revealed that the funds provided by the leadership of the agency for use by officers and men to fight the drug menace were diverted to private pockets by the state leaders.

He pointed out that without such funds the NDLEA cannot effectively carry out investigations on drug suspects and officers may be tempted to compromise in the course of their duty, “as it is known that many drug traffickers have deep pocket and are ready to pay their way out of NDLEA trap.”

“These funds were not judiciously utilised, some are diverted to private pockets. Majority of top leaders in the zones and state commands are in the habit of diverting these public funds, including financial assistance from donors and state governors, which is against the Agency’s rules and regulation. It has been observed that many of them who lack moral scruples throw away a culture of due process, accountability, probity and righteousness, transparency and channel these funds for private use instead of abiding by due process in the management of official funds entrusted in their hands for official assignments, ”he disclosed.

“In the last one year, for example more than N200 million has been released by the Chairman to the zones, state commands and other units for operational and administrative assignments, but it is worrisome and tragic that most of the funds found their ways in private pockets.

“The dangers associated with this unwholesome practice among the leaders of the zones and state levels are many and varied. One is that their actions are serious offences, which are punishable under the law and pose serious risk to the operation of the agency. Secondly, they encourage and promote abortion of operation, leaking of information among the operatives, thirdly, their actions propel officers to release suspects and drugs on highways or during patrol operation or at the scene of operation as reactions to their leaders bad habits who don’t fund operations even when the funds are in their hands. This bad behaviour kills the zeal and morale of the officers, ”he stated.

Specifically, he said that the 14 zones created by the NDLEA chairman as one of his initiatives to strengthen the operation across all the geo-political zones of Nigeria in order to make the drugs barons and their agents uncomfortable, only a few of these leaders have actually followed due process and accountability in the management and utilization of public funds.

“The Agency can stop this problem by carrying out audit investigation periodically at the zones and state commands to find out how these funds are being utilized or appropriated. This measure will restore trust and confidence in the Agency and helps operational activities and also reduce underhand practices among operatives, ”he said.

He went further to reveal that Karofi, a town in Dutsin-ma Katsina State, is the headquarters for production of psychotropic substances and other illegal drugs in the Northwest zone, while Sabon Gari in Kano is also reputed for warehousing psychotropic drugs including cough syrup with codeine.

“There is also an untouchable baron in Daura Katsina, whose identity is known to the operatives in the state. No one cares to arrest him or prosecute him. Similarly, in the recent past a big baron was arrested in Malumfashi town and he was released on the road and his drugs were set ablaze and huge sums of money exchanged hands. This illegal action by the operatives is due to the failure of the leaders there to do the right thing in terms of funding operations.

“This ugly development is not noticed in Katsina and Kano only; some other zones and state commands experience such underhand activities. In Ekiti in South-west Nigeria, operatives often turn blind eyes to some big dealers due to their leaders who do not want to fund operations with official funds. Ise areas that share boundaries with Ondo State are known for hemp business, while in Edo and Delta in South-south, Indian hemps are transported from these states to Abuja through Onuchu Igbo routes in Delta state.

“Anambra State in South-east is the leading state in psychotropic and cough syrup production, which are distributed across Nigeria. Abia State tops the list for cocaine and heroine business, while Imo State is known for crystal meth, which is produced in many parts of the state. Operatives in this zone and state commands do not care or feel bothered about the waves of drug trafficking and abuse especially crystal meth. The south-east zone with reference to Imo zone, is strategic as it controls Abia, Anambra and Imo states, the three major states in the South-east zone. These three states are the main economic drivers in the entire five states in south-east. It is on record that drug trafficking and abuse are higher in Abia, Anambra and Imo states than in Ebonyi and Enugu states, ”he narated.