Hoodlums Unleash Violence on Lagos Community

Rebecca Ejifoma



Hoodlums yesterday unleashed violence on residents and commuters at Ijanikin Community in Ojo Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, leaving several people injured.

The hoodlums, suspected to be cultists, were said to have disrupted activities at the Shoe/Bags and Textile Market. This caused traders to scamper to safety.

It was gathered that they also blocked the Badagry Expressway, grounding vehicular movement in that axis.

According to sources, chaos erupted after disagreements ensued between two monarchs in the area.

Reports also have it that one of the monarchs was planning his 15th anniversary, which irked supporters of his rival.

It was learnt that part of the problem was an alleged assault of an Awori native by a masquerade participating in the anniversary celebrations.

According to a driver, who didn’t give his name, the hoodlums armed with guns, machetes, charms and other dangerous objects allegedly ordered vehicles to turn back.

He explained that motorists, who attempted to resist their orders, were beaten up and their vehicles vandalised.

The motorist further claimed that policemen attached to Ijanikin Division could not contain the situation. Hence, retreated into their station.

It was further gathered that there have been cult clashes in Ijanikin and Oto which have left no fewer than three persons killed.

Meanwhile, residents have protested the alleged assault on Chima Emmanuel by operatives attached to Ijanikin Division.

Emmanuel, it was gathered, was accidentally hit on the head after a police officer struck a commercial bike rider with a stick at the Iyana-Era bus stop.

Emmanuel, who spoke from his hospital bed said: “I was travelling to the village for my in-law’s final burial. Because of traffic, I boarded a commercial bike from Agbara to Maza-Maza” when the incident occurred.

Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said while the investigation was ongoing concerning the assault on Emmanuel, “We are fully aware of the ongoing trouble at Ijanikin area of Lagos State.”