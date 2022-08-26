First Bank Treats, Empowers 50 VVF Patients in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

First Bank PLC in collaboration with Kano State Ministry of Health has treated and empowered 50 patients of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the programme held at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Thursday, the Executive Director of First Bank, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the programme was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CRS).

According to him, the treatment and empowerment of the patients are components of rehabilitating and reintegrating them.

The executive director explained that the bank had paid for the treatment of the 50 patients and supported them with one portable pasta making machine and a sack of flour.

He added that other 50 patients, who underwent the surgery and treatment, had also received same gesture.

In her remarks, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad, expressed delight at the gesture, which according to her, was aimed at equipping the women, who underwent fistula treatment with a self-sustaining micro business.

She said the support was critical, especially in the current economic hardship.

The commissioner said: “The support is the way of helping the survivors to reclaim their lives and return to their community with confidence.

“On this note therefore, while identifying myself and our ministry to this laudable achievement sponsored by First Bank PLC, Kano Office, as part of their corporate social responsibilities in the state.

“I wish to also inform you that we at Kano State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development are also committed in providing a lot of welfare packages to patients of VVF.

“Our VVF Centre in Kano is doing a great job to complement the state government’s numerous interventions.”

Muhammad also called on stakeholders to partner with the ministry in various aspect of social development and protection.