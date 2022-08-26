Farouq Advocates Capacity Building for Humanitarian Ministry for Better Service Delivery





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has called for improved actualisation of the Humanitarian Ministry’s mandate.

She made the call yesterday, while declaring open a two-day management retreat for staff and agencies of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

In her keynote address made at Abuja, the minister noted that natural disasters and man-made crises across the country had adversely impacted the lives and the well-being of many Nigerians hence the need for the ministry to look inward towards strengthening its organisational structure for improved service delivery.

“This exercise is the assembly of the management staff of the humanitarian sector designed to brainstorm on ways of improving the actualisation of the mandate of the ministry.

“It is also a period of stock-taking and winding down to under-study the level of implementation and impact of the various programmes of the Ministry including the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), ” she said.

She commended the leadership of the various Agencies, Departments and Units in the ministry of working tirelessly to ensure that the poor and vulnerable members of the society were given sustainable sense of belonging in the country.

She added: “As you gather to discuss ways of improving the productivity of the Ministry, I am convinced that this will not be an effort in futility. I therefore encourage you to demonstrate serious commitment to this retreat and come up with a standard communique that will recommend ways of strengthening the organisational structure and service delivery compact of the ministry.”

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani- Gwarzo, noted that the in-house event was designed to assess the achievements, shortfalls and challenges of the ministry since its inception.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry, Mr. Ralph Oraeluno, said while setting the context for the retreat, the objective was to enable participants to assess the strides taken so far by the ministry.

“We are here as critical stakeholders in the humanitarian sector for two days to x-ray and assess our journey so far. How we have fared, possible gaps and proffer solutions to them so as to continue achieving.

“We are expected to find solutions to the problems that may be presented here by Departments, Agencies and Units that tend to militate against their productivity.

“It is also a period of winding down so as to gather more strength for the great task ahead of the Ministry in managing humanitarian issues in Nigeria,” he said.

There were goodwill messages from representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, the Commission for Persons With Disabilities and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

The retreat with the theme, ‘Strengthening Social Inclusion for Improved Living Standard of Nigerians’ ends today.