Easy Draw for Holders Real Madrid, Barca to Face Bayern Munich

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

*Benzema is UEFA Player of the Year, Ancelotti picks Coach of the Year prize

Femi Solaja with agency report

Holders Real Madrid have been draw with German side, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine and Scotland’s Celtic in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Their Spanish LaLiga rivals, Barcelona will face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan following the draw in Istanbul, Turkey yesterday.

Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season’s final and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti’s side should have few problems in making the last 16 from Group F.

Barcelona striker, Robert Lewandowski, will take on his former teammates in the group stage after the five-time champions were drawn with Bayern in Group C along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen of Czech Republic.

The story is also the same for Erling Haaland who along with his new Manchester City teammates will face his former employers as the English champions were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen completed the group.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe’s elite club competition in a tricky Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool are to play Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on September 6 and conclude ahead of this year’s World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 22.

The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium in June.

Also at the ceremony, Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were rewarded for outstanding seasons by winning the UEFA men’s and women’s player of the year prizes.

Carlo Ancelotti was named best men’s coach for his success with Real, with Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman crowned best women’s coach after leading England to Euro glory on home soil last month.

GROUP STAGE

Group A: Ajax (NED), Liverpool (ENG), Napoli (ITA), Rangers (SCO)

Group B:Porto (POR), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Leverkusen (GER), Club Brugge (BEL)

Group C:Bayern Munich (GER), Barcelona (ESP), Inter Milan (ITA), Viktoria Plzen (CZE)

Group D:Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Tottenham (ENG), Sporting (POR), Marseille (FRA)

Group E: AC Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ENG), Red Bull Salzburg (AUT), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Group F: Real Madrid (ESP), RB Leipzig (GER), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Celtic (SCO)

Group G:Man City (ENG), Sevilla (ESP), Dortmund (GER), Copenhagen (DEN)

Group H: PSG (FRA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Maccabi Haifa (ISR)