DreamSpace Unveiled to Promote Creativity, Knowledge-driven Skill

Esther Akinsola

The Chief Executive Officer of DreamStream Resources Company Ltd, Damilola Oluwatoyinbo, has unveiled DreamSpace, to promote creativity and knowledge-driven skills for all across the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the formal launch in Ikeja area of Lagos, Oluwatoyinbo encouraged youths to invest in themselves while emphasising that knowledge acquired cannot be taken away from anyone who has it

“The need for DreamSpace is pertinent because we are at a desperate time in the country; There is a lot of confusion. And when there is confusion creativity becomes a force for change,” he added.

The CEO described creativity as a tool for transformation. “Creativity emphasises the need for solutions in chaos, what can we do? What can we harness to make a difference?”

Oluwatoyinbo expatiated that social media is a reflection of creativity, “It is just media that has gone social”.

DreamSpace was birthed out the yearning to help companies build and maintain excellence, the space is suitable for staff training and has a studio for recording music and more.

Oluwatoyinbo further reiterated that with a space like this, they can serve corporate communities, for coaching, consulting, content creation, collaboration, and creative solutions for organisational challenges, particularly in the area of leadership, creative marketing, creative coaching and executive coaching.

As the Lead Pastor of KINGS (Kingdom Influencers in Nations, Generations and Systems), Oluwatoyinbo recalled his journey in 2016 after he returned to Nigeria.

“What most young people want is sudden wealth. They want to look like what they are not. When I began to earn, I invested in myself by paying for products, training, coaches and mentors,” says the creative coach.