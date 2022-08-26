Bauchi Donates Vehicles to Fire Service

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government yesterday donated fire fighting vehicles to the fire service in the state in a move to respond immediately to fire disasters.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, who presented the keys of the donated vehicles, directed for their effective management for better service delivery.

He said the donation of the fire fighting vehicles was part of the determination of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to provide the fire service with well-equipped equipment to discharge its responsibilities efficiently.

He said: “We are grateful to Governor Bala Mohammed for purchasing these vehicles for Fire Service in the state to improve operations. We are all aware that fire service in our state is facing challenges relating to lack of modern equipment, and the vehicles we are donating today is part of efforts to address the challenges.”

Kashim used the medium to reassure the people of the state that the state government is doing everything possible to provide modern fire fighting vehicles in each of the local government area of the state to alleviate their sufferings during fire disasters.

While responding, the Director of Fire Service in Bauchi State, Bala Garba, expressed gratitude to the governor for the donation of the vehicles, assuring him of adequate utilisation by responding to fire disasters immediately.