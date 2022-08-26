APC Presidential Aspirants to Meet over 2023 Polls

All the presidential aspirants under All Progressive Congress (APC) are to regroup next week so as to map out strategies ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement said to have been issued by the media team of APC’s youngest aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, yesterday, all the aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and 20 others will meet on Wednesday August 31 in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to bring the aspirants together for the first time after the Presidential primary which was eventually won by the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.