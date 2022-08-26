  • Friday, 26th August, 2022

APC Presidential Aspirants to Meet over 2023 Polls

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

All the presidential aspirants under All Progressive Congress (APC) are to  regroup next week so as to  map out strategies ahead of the 2023  general elections.

According to a statement said to have been  issued by the media team of APC’s youngest aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, yesterday,  all the aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and 20 others will meet on Wednesday August 31 in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to bring the aspirants together for the first time after  the  Presidential primary which was eventually won by the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

