Young EPL Players to Watch in the 2022/2023 Season￼

Several of the best players in the world play in the Premier Leagues, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and other major football leagues. The players in these leagues, from the dynamic pitch kings to the defensive maestros, never cease to astound spectators with their extraordinary talent.

It’s essential to consider which young players have the chance to make a reputation for themselves and demonstrate their potential in the most competitive league in Europe as the 2022–2023 Premier League season draws closer. Here are young players in the English Premier League to keep your eye on in 2022.

Anthony Elanga

Age: 20

Club: Manchester United

After more than two months of missing your favorite European football, there is some good news. There will be a lot happening in Europe during the 2022–2023 season. One of the stars to follow this season is Anthony Elanga. He was Manchester United's bright spot in a lackluster season, stepping up when needed.

The Swede, who was thrown into the first squad and anticipated to rock a ship that was adrift, featured in 21 games for the Red Devils by season’s end, earning him his first contact with the Sweden senior national team to participate in the nation’s World Cup Qualifiers.

It’s evident that Elanga is entering this year to achieve success and is prepared to showcase himself under new boss Erik ten Hag after sharing updates to fans of his grueling preseason exercises.

Anthony Elanga is a player who will give everything on the field to get the three points for Ten Hag, who is putting together and deploying a force to contend with in Manchester.

Brennan Johnson

Age: 21

Club: Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson will be aiming to dominate the Premier League similarly to that he performed in last season’s Championship after his greatest season.

His boyhood club Nottingham Forest had the tantalizing chance to climb back into the top division for the first time since 1999 thanks to his goals in both rounds of the playoff semi-finals, and they were successful.

Johnson turned down overtures from Tottenham and Leicester this summer and chose to sign a new four-year contract with Forest to pursue his goal of playing for his club at the top level.

Julian Alvarez

Age: 22

Club: Manchester City

In 2021, Julian Alvarez and Argentina won the Copa America, and now it’s time for him to prove himself in the toughest league in Europe. Fans ignore what Alvarez might offer the defending Premier League champions since Erling Haaland joined Manchester City.

While many are picking Haaland to win the 2022-2023 Golden Boot, it’s important to remember that Alvarez, a former player of River Plate, once scored six goals in a single game.

He was voted the South American Footballer of the Year and received the prize for the most goals scored in the Argentine Primera Division in 2021. He was a member of the Argentine team that defeated Italy at Wembley Stadium to win the UEFA Cup of Champions more recently.