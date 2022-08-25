Woods, Mcllroy to Launch Virtual Golf League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have unveiled a technology-focused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that will feature players competing on six three-man teams.

Woods and former Golf Channel President, Mike McCarley, who has partnered Woods to form TMRW Sports, outlined the startup that will combine virtual technology and a green complex at a custom-built venue.

The new league, TGL, will begin in January 2024 and have teams compete in 18-hole matches during 15 regular-season events, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The contests will take place in prime time on Monday nights.

“We’ve been working on this for two years,” McIlroy said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to show a different side of themselves, prime time on Monday night. I think it’s great for brand exposure to try to engage a different audience.”

McIlroy also said Woods plans to compete in the matches. That, in itself, is a victory in the eyes of McIlroy, considering Woods has only competed in three tournaments this season while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident outside Los Angeles in February 2021.