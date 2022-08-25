Unlimint Launches Banking Service API Solution

Emma Okonji

Unlimint, a global fintech, has announced the launch of its Banking as a Service (BaaS) product, called Unlimint Banking and Cards (UBC), which a one-stop payment accounts and card issuing and processing solution.

The new offering allows companies globally to launch and embed digital payment products for their customers based in the EEA, UK, and LATAM.

Unlimint is an award-winning global Fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe, operating from five continents.

According to the Fintech company, Unlimint Banking and Cards is a flexible, white-label solution with software and licenses for a boutique approach. It enables clients to customise and embed payment solutions directly into their own platforms without the need to build complicated payment systems, overcome regulatory obstacles or manage the complexities and difficulties of payment network membership.

Commenting on the product launch, the Managing Director BaaS at Unlimint, Jovi Overo, said: “The BaaS product also offers crypto to fiat conversion and over 150 APIs that enable clients to customise all elements of their programme. In addition to this, UBC provides businesses globally the ability to accelerate their geographic footprints in existing and new market verticals in Europe, UK, and LATAM. High-growth markets, like next-generation banking, and fintechs can unlock borderless accounts and payments with UBC’s physical and virtual debit card API solutions. UBC provides an end-to-end offering that can seamlessly integrate banking and payment services via a single account: BaaS, corporate accounts, acquiring, and crypto, all under one roof.”

Fintech has been growing consistently over the past few years and companies are more aware of how important it is to offer a variety of payment solutions to clients. KPMG’s Pulse of Fintech report revealed that fintech investments in 2021 recorded $210 billion USD. According to Finastra’s Banking as a Service Outlook 2022 report, almost 85 percent of respondents are already implementing or planning to implement BaaS over the next 12 to 18 months, Overo said.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our innovative new solution UBC, Banking as a Service API Platform. With UBC’s powerful, real-time, cloud-based platform, businesses get a complete toolkit that gives them the flexibility and control they need to build new financial products quickly and efficiently, ” Overo added.