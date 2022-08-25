Police Nab Four Armed Robbers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a four-man armed robbery gang of the Fulani extractions for allegedly robbing a cattle seller in Oro-Ago town in Ifeodun Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Bello Baneri, Umaru Shehu, Awalu Umaru, and Mamma Muhammed, all from the Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.

However, a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said: “At about 1500hrs of August 22, 2022, a team of policemen and members of Miyetti Allah organisation of Oro-Ago in a combined operatio went in search of a gang of armed robbers, whose stock-in-trade was mainly to rob unsuspecting citizens in the area of their money and goods on market days.”

The statement added: “The operation became necessary after intelligence compass pointed to the fact that the perpetrators were hibernating in the Fulani camp in Oro-Ago.

“One of such armed robbery cases was reported by one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku of Ahun Fulani via Oro-Ago who was waylaid and robbed of the proceeds of the sales of his cows (N600,000) by the suspects, Bello Baneri, Umaru Shehu, Awalu Umaru, and Mamma Muhammed, all from the Fulani camp in Oro-Ago while returning from Kara market in Ajase-Ipo where he went to sell his cows on August 20, 2022.

“Interestingly, preliminary investigation revealed that the first suspect, Mamma Mohammed, was hired by the complainant to help him load his cows in the vehicle while embarking on the journey to the market to sell the cows.

“Consequent upon finishing the loading of the cows, Mohammed, the suspect, went and informed his gang members about the sale of the cows by the victim, and thereafter planned and laid ambush for the victim.

“On his way back from the market, the victim, who was on a bike retuning to the camp, was blocked by the gang, and was hit on the head with sticks; he fell off the motorcycle and became unconscious.

“He was searched by the assailants and the N600,000 proceeds of the sales found on him was taken away.”

The statement noted that: “In course of the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of N400,000, part of the stolen money, was recovered, while efforts are in progress to recover the balance.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tuesday Assayomo, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Ilorin for discreet investigation.

The CP reiterated his earlier stance that “the state would be made uncomfortable and tough for criminal elements, hence, all would-be law breakers are advised to leave Kwara State for the law-abiding citizens and residents.”

He further advised employers of labour to always do a background check on any helping hands they intend to employ to avoid incidents of the nature reported above.