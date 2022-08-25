  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Oyetola Felicitates Sultan on 66th Birthday

Nigeria


Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, described the foremost traditional ruler as an exemplary leader and bridge builder who continues to promote national unity, tolerance, peace and security of the country.

The governor also lauded the Sultan for his fatherly roles in advocating religious tolerance, good governance and for always offering wise and objective counsels to political leaders.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Osun, I join family, friends, associates, well-wishers and the rest of the country to felicitate the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary.

“The Sultan of Sokoto is an exemplary traditional ruler and bridge builder who continue to promote national unity, tolerance, peace and security of Nigeria. I commend his uprightness as a leader and his fatherly roles in advocating religious tolerance, good governance, and for always offering wise and objective counsel to political leaders across all levels of government.

“As a man of the people, the Sultan has the interest of the masses at heart and always advocate their welfare and wellbeing. His humility, exemplary leadership attributes and love for the country and the people are worthy of emulation.

“As he celebrates his 66th birthday today, I pray Almighty Allah to grant our highly revered traditional ruler and spiritual leader, longer life in sound health and more wisdom in the service of his subjects and the Nigerian people.”

