Mimie Jay Explains How She Learned About Applying to Foundation

Makeup is an integral part of many people’s everyday routine. It can help to improve your appearance and boost your confidence. However, makeup can be tricky to apply, and it can be easy to make mistakes. Mimie Jay has written an ebook that provides step-by-step instructions for makeup beginners. The ebook covers everything from choosing the right products to applying them correctly. Whether just starting with makeup or using it for years, this ebook will teach you everything you need to create a flawless look. But how did she learn so much at a young age? Let’s find out.

Learning about foundation

Mimie is a popular YouTuber known for her informative and entertaining videos on makeup, fashion, and lifestyle. In addition to her online fame, Mimie is a qualified makeup artist and blogger. So, how did she learn about foundation in makeup?

According to Mimie, she first learned foundation basics during a training course for new makeup artists. However, it was only when she started working with clients that she understood the importance of choosing the proper foundation. Through trial and error, she eventually developed a method for finding the perfect foundation match for each client.

One of the things that she always advises everyone is to clean their faces thoroughly before applying foundation. “Cleaning your face is essential for two reasons. First, it will remove any dirt, oil, or makeup that could interfere with the foundation going on smoothly. Second, when you clean your face, you are exfoliating it, which will help the foundation go on evenly and prevent it from clinging to dry patches or accentuating any lines or wrinkles.”

Prepping the skin

Her followers often ask Mimie about her techniques to prep the skin. Since Mimie never hesitates to share her beauty secrets, she made videos of how to apply foundation. She says, “The first step is cleaning the face with a gentle cleanser. This will remove any dirt, oil, or makeup that may be on the skin, and it will help to create a smooth canvas for foundation. Next, I use a hydrating toner to refresh the skin and prep it for moisturizer. After applying the toner, it is time to apply a thin layer of moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated and create a dewy finish. Additionally, I also use a primer to create a smooth surface for the foundation.”

