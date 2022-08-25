  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

MFM Disowns Okija ‘Deliverance’ Facility

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Adeline Okoronkwo

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) yesterday distanced itself from the activities of one of its pastors in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The MFM pastor was alleged to be using a place to detain, chain and hold people hostage against their will in the guise of conducting deliverance.

Reacting to the development, Director of Administration, MFM, Akin Olawale, in statement, said the members of the  church got the information with a rude shock because the practice was alien to them.

He said: “Although the alleged pastor is one of our pastors, the said facility is a private property of the pastor and his activities of conducting such kind of deliverance is not with the knowledge nor approval of the church leadership. In his response to our preliminary investigation, the pastor claims the respective candidates who were being brought to him for prayer against mental ailment and drug addiction usually have their guardians to sign an undertaking for them.

 The above notwithstanding, we have immediately directed the said pastor to shut down the illegal facility being used in the name of the ministry and to report to the HQ for further actions.”

 We are currently in touch with the relevant law enforcement agencies and the family members to ensure that issues are properly addressed and justice served accordingly.”

