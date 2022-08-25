  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Masari Approve N302m for Procurement of Educational Materials in Katsina

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Mr. Aminu Bello Masari, has approved the sum of N302 million for the procurement and distribution of 359,000 copies of instructional materials across 2,612 primary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanchi, disclosed this yesterday at a joint press conference shortly after the fourth executive council meeting that was held at the Government House.

Charanchi explained that the approval was sequel to the earlier request by the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Lawal Buhari Daura, on the need to procure additional learning materials for the basic education sector.

He said: “The sum of N302,287,399.77 was approved for the procurement and distribution of five instructional materials; lesson plan, note, admission register, pupils’ continued assessment and scheme of work.

“A total number of 359,000 copies will be procured and distributed across the 2,612 primary schools across the state for the purpose of enhancing the basic education sector. This, no doubt, will enhance the learning process in the state.”

