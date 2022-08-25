  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Lagos Police Arrest Notorious ‘One-chance’ Gang Members

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have arrested two members of a one-chance gang notorious for operating along Funsho Williams Avenue in Lagos State.

The suspects are Usman Hussani, aged 21, and Ebuka Okechukwu, aged 25. They were said to have been  arrested following a distress call received from a victim shortly after he was dispossessed of his phone and other valuables.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, listed items recovered from the suspects to  include: two mobile phones, two SIM cards, one Sterling Bank ATM card, one UBA cheque booklet belonging to Ugochukwu (other names withheld) and one brand new tricycle with registration number LSD 360 QN used by the gang.

“Suspects will be arraigned once investigations are concluded. Hence, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, encouraged residents of the state to always remain vigilant and keen-eyed, especially when boarding public vehicles,” he said.

