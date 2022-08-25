  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

In Bid to Resolve Their Differences, Atiku, Wike Meet in London

Breaking | 3 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, met in London on Thursday in a bid to resolve their differences.

The meeting held in a London hotel was attended by three PDP Governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo),  Samuel Ortom (Benue) and  Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). 

Details of the meeting were not immediately available but the meeting on Thursday evening came against the background of the crisis in the party sparked by what those aligned to Wike alleged as the unfair treatment given to him after he lost the PDP presidential primaries.

The three other PDP governors at the meeting are members of the Wike camp, 

