Imo State Governor commends NBC on Youth Empowered Initiative 





The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has commended the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited for its commitment to empowering Nigerian youths through programs that enable them to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the nation.



He gave the commendation while declaring open the Company’s Youth Empowered Program held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In his keynote address, he thanked NBC for hosting the 2022 edition of the Youth

Empowered program in the state, noting that the initiative consolidates the government’s efforts in accelerating youth development.

He said: “The program



is greatly needed in this present day and age marked by a major shift from the traditional workforce and I believe that it will not only

benefit the young people in attendance today but also Imo State and the

Nigerian economy at large.”



This year’s edition marks the successful continuation of NBC’s Youth Empowered initiative which commenced in 2017 and has since impacted over 22,000 youths.



Earlier in his remark, the Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director at NBC, Ekuma Eze, said: “We are pleased to continue this exciting journey to expand the vista of opportunities for millions of youths across Nigeria. Not only are we happy to provide these youth with the vital tools they need to thrive in our increasingly competitive world, this program also represents a major step towards the fulfillment of our goals to build a world where youths can discover themselves, understand their strengths and bolster their confidence to succeed.”



Speaking at the commencement of the program, Ifeoma Okoye, Corporate Affairs & Community Partnerships Manager, East & Centra, at NBC, said the intervention was designed to address the challenge of unemployment through skills and entrepreneurship development. According to her: “The trainings are carefully curated to prepare participants for exposure to global opportunities whilst empowering them with relevant career, life, vocational and business skills that are critical for success in the emerging global economy.”