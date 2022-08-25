  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Fintiri Condemns Attack on Youth Corps Member in Adamawa

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Daji Sani in Yola

The Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has condemned the attack on a serving youth corps member in the state and described it as totally unacceptable.

The governor, through the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Prof Maxwell Gidado visited the victim at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

The governor, who expressed dismay over the unfortunate act, said as a government the security and safety of all corps members serving in the state is paramount as such investigations would commence and perpetrators would be brought to face the wrath of the law.

He sympathised with the victim, Samaila Sabo Audu, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The governor tasked community leaders to always ensure the safety of corps members in their domain in the interest of unity and development of the country.

Responding, an Uncle to the Victim, Buma Gbansheya Biborga, appreciated the Adamawa State Government for identifying with the family and donating support to the treatment of the victim.

Samaila Sabo Audu was attacked on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence behind El Kanemi College for Islamic Theology, Yola town. 

The representative of the Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman, Governing Council of the NYSC and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Aloysius Babadoke.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.