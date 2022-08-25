Fintiri Condemns Attack on Youth Corps Member in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The Governor of Adamawa State, Mr. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has condemned the attack on a serving youth corps member in the state and described it as totally unacceptable.

The governor, through the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yola, Prof Maxwell Gidado visited the victim at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

The governor, who expressed dismay over the unfortunate act, said as a government the security and safety of all corps members serving in the state is paramount as such investigations would commence and perpetrators would be brought to face the wrath of the law.

He sympathised with the victim, Samaila Sabo Audu, and wished him a speedy recovery.

The governor tasked community leaders to always ensure the safety of corps members in their domain in the interest of unity and development of the country.

Responding, an Uncle to the Victim, Buma Gbansheya Biborga, appreciated the Adamawa State Government for identifying with the family and donating support to the treatment of the victim.

Samaila Sabo Audu was attacked on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence behind El Kanemi College for Islamic Theology, Yola town.

The representative of the Governor was accompanied on the visit by the Chairman, Governing Council of the NYSC and Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Aloysius Babadoke.