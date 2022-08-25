FFS Promotes 2,382 Officers

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Having fulfilled the conditions for promotion and advancement, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CCFIB) has approved the promotion and advancement of 2,382 officers of the Service.

In a statement signed by the Service PRO, Paul Abraham, the Controller-General, Jaji O. Abdulganiyu, through an internal memo confirmed that 363 officers were promoted while 2,019 were advanced both ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Fire I (ASF I) and Deputy Superintendent of Fire (DSF) respectively in the 2022 promotion.

Jaji expressed utmost appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who also doubles as the chairman of the board, and other members of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board for their salient roles in the upgrading of his officers, saying the elevation is of great significance to his administration being the first and coming early in his tenure.

The CGF, therefore, congratulated all the newly promoted/advanced officers, and urged them to put in their best to justify the promotion/advancement.

He, therefore, directed Heads of Commands and Departments to decorate all officers in their respective Commands and Departments.