EU: Nigerians Awarded Postgraduate Scholarships Quadruple in Three Years

The European Union (EU) has revealed that the number of Nigerian students awarded postgraduate scholarships under the Erasmus+ programme has quadrupled since 2019.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, disclosed this in Abuja at a study in Europe Fair and Pre-Departure Orientation event organised for the over 200 Nigerians awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study in the best European universities.

She explained that Nigeria moved from sixth to second position, next to Pakistan, in the ranking of countries benefiting from the programme.

Isopi stated: “In three years, since 2019, Nigeria has been able to quadruple the number of students participating in the programme. Moving from the sixth to the second position right behind Pakistan. Nigerian awardees were just 44 in 2019 then the number increased to 93 in 2020 to 133 last year to reach the record number of over 200 this year.

“This makes us very proud and you have to be very proud. We know that it’s not enough because the potential of Nigeria is really very high and that’s why we want to work together with you and with the federal government for these numbers to keep growing in the next few years.”

Isopi noted that this year’s awardees for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships are selected by a consortium of top European universities.

She said the awardees would have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe during their period of stay, adding that the programme is aimed at connecting and uniting young people across the globe.

According to Isopi, “This is a master postgraduate master degree programme that will run for 12 or 24 months. Nigerian awardees will go to 75 different universities in 20 different countries across Europe, including 18 European Union member states. During that period, they will have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe.”