Edwards Blames Ekong and Partner for Watford’s Ouster

Super Eagles Vice Captain, William Troost-Ekong has received harsh words from Watford Coach, Joe Edwards, after his team crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 loss to League One side MK Dons on Tuesday night.

Ekong who was handed his first start of the season at the heart Watford defence was blamed along with his partner, Edo Kayembe, for the goal which broke the deadlock in the 45th minute.

An error between the duo allowed Will Grigg near the touch line to latch onto the ball and pass to Louise Barry who slide it into the net for the opening goal.

Speaking at the post match, Watford Coach, Edwards, singled out Ekong and Kayembe as responsible for that goal. Another sloppy defending between the duo also resulted in the second goal that sealed Watford’s exit from the Carabao Cup.

“There were some individual errors, and errors that we then couldn’t recover from. Sometimes when you make a mistake then you want your mate to be able to help you out. We couldn’t do that so we got punished.

“You don’t expect that kind of basic error. When they happen you hope you can recover from them, but we didn’t,”owngoal.com quoted the Coach whose team got knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Dons currently sitting 22nd spot in League One.

Sadly, Ekong’s errors ruined Maduka Okoye’s first official game for Watford.

The Super Eagles shot stopper joined Watford from Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam this summer but he has yet to play his first match in the English Championship.

Elsewhere, both Emmanuel Dennis and Maduka Okoye made their debut for their respective English clubs in the Carabao Cup.

Dennis, who cost Nottingham Forest £20 Million from Watford, played 75 minutes for his new club in a Carabao Cup 3-0 win over Grimsby. He provided an assist for one of the goals.

Alex Iwobi was Man-of-the-Match after he delivered an assist for Everton to pip Fleetwood to advance to the third round of the cup competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho got his first start of the season for Leicester City when they eliminated Stockport County on penalties to qualify to the next round of the League Cup. Wilfred Ndidi was an unused sub.