Court Remands Two Suspected Cult Members over Alleged Possession of Dangerous Weapons in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has remanded two  suspected secret cult members in Oke-Kura Custodian Centre in Ilorin for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The suspects, Sulyman Bankole and Balogun Ibrahim, have been allegedly terrorising the people of Popo-gbona area of Ilorin for the past few weeks before they were arrested by the men of the state Police Command.

Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed that a team of police officers attached to C Divisional Police Station arrested the suspects in their hideouts at the Popo-gbona area of Ilorin.

It was revealed that one live cartridge, one battle axe, one sharp knife, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

The police prosecutor, Zacchaeus Folorunsho, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the FIR, urging the court to grant prayers contained in the exparte.

He further submitted that police investigation has been completed on the matter, praying for the suspects to be remanded pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

In his ruling, Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki granted the request and ordered the suspects to be remanded till September 10 for hearing

