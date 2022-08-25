Benue APC Moves to Reconcile Aggrieved Members

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has vowed to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party before the 2023 general election in the country.

Alia made this known yesterday in Makurdi at the presentation of a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the official flag bearer of the APC for the governorship election in the state.

He thanked the people of Benue for finding him worthy of their trust by choosing him to bear the flag of the APC.

He congratulated those who contested with him and urged them to unite and work for the victory of APC during the elections.

The governorship candidate described his emergence as a victory for all, adding that the task before all party members was to work collectively for APC victory in the general election.

He said that having spent 32 years “in the trenches with the downtrodden,” his vision was to change the sorry state of affairs in Benue and bring about the development desired by all.

Alia said he would unveil his deputy soon, who would support him to bring about the changes required for the state and enable the people to prosper.

“The APC is for change and all members of the party must be the representation of that change in Benue,” he added.

Earlier, the State Party Chairman described the event as the beginning of the second phase of victory for APC in Benue.

Agada said it was incumbent on them as leaders to unite all aggrieved party members who might have been wronged during the primaries.

He said: “It is imperative for Fr. Alia to intensify the personal efforts he has been making to bridge any perceived gap between him and the aggrieved members of the party.”

The chairman said that the party would not relevant until it wrested power from the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party in the coming elections