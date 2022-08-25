Avon HMO Organises Breastfeeding Support Forum for New and Expecting Mothers

To further emphasise its commitment to maternal and child health, leading health maintenance organization, Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) is set to hold its first-ever breastfeeding forum in partnership with Milky Express. The forum which holds on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at The Zone, Gbagada is in commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week championed globally by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA).

Optimal breastfeeding is vital to the lifelong good health and wellbeing of women and children. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breastfeeding is a powerful tool in managing the double burden of malnutrition and will help reduce women’s risk of ovarian and breast cancer. It is also seen as a natural and universal solution that gives everyone a fair start to life, thus laying the foundation for good health and survival of children and women.

However, breastfeeding isn’t without its challenges. While it is a natural act and mothers are encouraged to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour after delivery, many of them require practical support to enable them to establish breastfeeding and manage common difficulties.

It is in recognition of these challenges that Avon HMO has taken the mantle of actively supporting mothers. According to the CEO, Adesimbo Ukiri, pregnancy is an especially challenging period for women and even after delivery, there are other hurdles to scale.

“We decided to organize this forum to further empower mothers and equip them with more expert information and resources on this unique journey.” She said,

The forum, which is designed as a safe space for mothers to connect, relax, and learn, also has leading experts in various areas of maternal and child health billed to attend. There will be an interactive session with Titilayo Medunoye, Nigeria’s first Lactation Consultant and CEO, Milky Express; Tosin Olufemi, CEO, New Mums Hub, Dr Ayodele Renner, Consultant Paediatrician and Dr Olubunmi Salako, Consultant Paediatrician at Avon Medical Practice.

According to the organisers, attendance is free, but registration is required for adequate planning due to the limited spaces available.