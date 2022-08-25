AIDA Award To Hold September 9, As Organisers Pick Linda Osifo As Host

All is set for the 2022 African Industrial and Development Awards (AIDA) which is slated hold on Friday 9th September at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Dotmount Communications Group, organisers of the Conference and Awards also announced Linda Osifo as host.

The award is being organised by Dotmount Communications in partnership with The Times of Jerusalem, Associated Press, and Yahoo Finance, with support from CNN.

While Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) are major sponsors of the award ceremony which will be covered live by Channels TV.

Linda Osifo is a Nigerian actress and television host. She was the first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada in 2011.

A statement signed by the international liaison officer of company, Inimfon Etuk, said, “The awards event would recognize, reward, and celebrate organisations, institutions and individuals that are contributing to the innovation, progressive and inspirational changes taking place in terms of good governance, growth and development in the sector and the general economy in Africa.”

Winners of the African Industrial and Development Awards 2022, include the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, for championing the cause of entrepreneurship through his Misk Foundation, a non-governmental organization, he established in 2011, targeting over 300,000 entrepreneurs for support in developing their startups from 185 countries.

Also penciled down for the prestigious global awards for their service to the continent and humanity are the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari.

Others to be honored include the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo, the wife of the Nigerian Chief of the Naval Staff, Nigerian oil magnate and Founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi and Abuja-based philanthropist and businessman, Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, founder of the Mallpai Foundation, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu and a former First Lady of Benue State, Arch. Yemisi Suswam.