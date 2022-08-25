‘’Even the Darkest Night will End and the Sun will Rise”:Rivers State Born, Label Owner, Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo
Latest Headlines
Less than 2% of Nigeria’s GDP Committed to Education in 10 Years, Says TRCN
2023: Obasanjo Meets Obi, Wike in London
Appeal Court Dismisses Suit against SON over Importation of Sugar Lacking Vitamin A
500 Participants for ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum in Abuja
2023: Obasanjo Meets Obi, Wike in London
*Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu in attendance
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in London on Thursday.
At the meeting were three Peoples Democratic Party Governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).
The meeting was also attended by meeting former Cross River Governor Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu.
Details of the meeting were not known at press time, as it was held behind closed-doors.
The London meeting however came days after the reported meeting between Wike and the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Tinubu had recently visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta.
See Images