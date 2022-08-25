  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

2023: Obasanjo Meets Obi, Wike in London

Breaking | 1 hour ago

*Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu in attendance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo met with Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in London on Thursday.

At the meeting were three Peoples Democratic Party Governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo),  Samuel Ortom (Benue) and  Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). 

The meeting was also attended by meeting former Cross River Governor Donald Duke and Senator Olaka Nwogu. 

Details of the meeting were not known at press time, as it was held behind closed-doors. 

The London meeting however came days after the reported meeting between Wike and the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had recently visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

See Images

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.