‘We Have Revived Comatose POWA’





George Okoh in Makurdi

Mrs. Hajara Alkali Baba, Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has stated that part of her achievements as the National President of Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) is the revival of the body, which had earlier gone comatose.

She disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen shortly after paying a courtesy visit to the Ochi’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, John Elaigwu Odogbo, at his palace in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

She stated that since assumption of office a little over a year ago, she has inaugurated a skill acquisition center in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while work on another one is ongoing in Imo State.

“One of my greatest achievements was to revive POWA nationally. I have also set up a skill acquisition center in Port-Harcourt with the support of the state government. Right now you have wives of police officers benefitting from the scheme; not just them but even persons in the community in which the project is sited are benefiting from the center.

“In Imo State, I’ve done the ground breaking of another acquisition center and work has reached an advanced stage,” she noted.

Mrs. Baba further stated that “in Kuje (FCT) there is no school in the barracks and I have performed the foundation stone laying ceremony and work on the school is ongoing.”

She also pointed out for the first time in the history of POWA, she has joined wives of police officers in cleaning the surroundings of the barracks, on every last Saturday of each month.

Earlier, the wife of the IGP had intimated the Ochi’Idoma that her visit to Benue was to replicate what she has done in other states.

She noted that her primary focus during her five-day visit to Benue would focus on education, health and welfare, adding that with the support of the state government she intends to seek intervention in the aforementioned areas.

Responding, the Ochi’Idoma Agaba-Idu, who received the wife of the IGP, advised her that during her sojourn as the president of POWA, she should have value for truth, equity, fairness and above all the fear of God.

He told her that the opportunity has been given to her to impact her generation, adding that all she needed to do was tow the path of truth and history would vindicate her.

The royal father further advised her to carry along her lieutenants, who would help her to succeed.

Benue State is the 16th state the IGP’s wife has visited since she mounted the saddle of leadership, as president of POWA on May 5, 2021.