Victims Cry for Help as Flood Sacks 13 Communities in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



At least 13 communities in Langtang North and South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau state have been sacked by a raging floods on Monday night.

The flood destroyed farmlands, houses and other properties, leaving hundreds of persons displaced.

The flood, THISDAY gathered, submerged about 220 houses and destroyed some bridges cutting off some villages from the rest of the local governments.

Victims, who lamented their ordeal, narrated how several hours of rainfall on Monday night resulted in the flood which swept their homes away and wreaked monumental damage.

A victim in Mabudi, Mr. Emmanuel Nanpak, told THISDAY that Lashel, Turaki, Gehetu, and Karkasi Magama were among the badly affected communities where several houses were submerged.

Appealing for assistance from government, Nanpak, who claimed he lost all his entire life savings, said it will take years to recover from the effect of the flood.

Another victim, Mr. Nankar Adams said the flood disaster signals an impending hunger in the locality as several major farmers in the communities were affected by the flood.

Reacting, Chairman of Langtang South Local Government council, Hon Vincent Venman Bulus, described the incident as sad. He said: “It is sad to hear about the flood that swept Mabudi community of Langtang South away, which resulted in destruction of properties worth millions of naira. I sympathize with the victims of the flood and the entire Mabudi community.

“It has become necessary for communities, individuals and government to take proactive measures. We must understand that prevention is better and cheaper than cure, as well as take climate change issues more seriously.”