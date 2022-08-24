TETFund Tackles Importation of Substandard  Books, Supports 10 Indigenous Authors

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As a result of poor quality, scarcity of foreign exchange, amongst other challenges, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has sponsored 10 indigenous text books authors.

The text books which have been designed to be used in the nation’s ivory towers were co-authored by 56 academics from Nigerian Tertiary institutions in which 60 per cent was published by the Academic Publishing Centres (APCs) established by TETFund.

The text books included Principles of Veterinary Surgery: A Concise Text for Veterinary Students; Fundamentals of Chemistry; Fundamentals of Public Finance; Java for Beginners and Web Design for Programming for Beginners.

Others are: The Comparative Method and Civil Military Relations, Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulics for Engineers, A Guide to Teacher Competence Evaluation, Financial Deepening and Economic Growth in Nigeria and Motivational Factors and Teacher Efficiency in Secondary Schools.

Speaking at the public presentation yesterday, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu said the scarcity of tertiary level text books had reached a crisis proportion, hence the establishment of TETFund Higher Education Book Development Project.

He said it was expected that nurturing the culture of quality authorship and the production of indigenous books would not only ensure the availability of relevant books in the diverse subject areas that take cognisance of the nation’s local environment and sensitivities, but would also safeguard national pride and reduce the demand for forex.

Represented by the Minister of State, Mr. Good luck Nana Opiah, the minister stated that it was worthy of note that so far, 77 manuscripts have passed through vigorous review processes by distinguished scholars and with an additional 30 that would be presented before the end of the year.

He added that teaching and research depend on relevant instructional materials such as published books and journals, monographs, and other specialised reading materials as well as e-publishing of books and journals.

“The paucity of indigenously authored and produced tertiary level textbooks and related academic publications in the nation’s tertiary education institutions is a known fact overtime.

“Nigeria’s tertiary education institutions became dependent on books published outside the country with the attendant consequences of the pressure on the demand for foreign exchange.

“It is equally worrisome that the quality of most academic publications in our country leaves much to be desired.

“It is therefore expected that nurturing the culture of quality authorship and the production of indigenous books will not only ensure the availability of relevant books in the diverse subject areas that take cognizance of our local environment and sensitivities but will also safeguard national pride and reduce the demand for foreign exchange.