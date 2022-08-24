Police Arrest Cultists for Hacking Rival to Death

Rebecca Ejifoma



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, who was captured on CCTV on 7th July this year hacking and shooting to death an alleged rival cultist, Akinola Ayegbusi in the Alapere area of the state.

Rasheed, age 22, was said to have carried out the dastardly act at a restaurant in the Alapere area of the state.

As contained in a Tweet from the State Police Command, investigations revealed that the culprit has been a member of Klansman Confraternity since 2017 and has participated in the killing of two other rival cultists.

“Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, Sheriff Module, aged 26, who was found with two locally made pistols and one other cultist, Emmanuel Samson,” the statement noted.

Module, who was said to be part of the killing, confessed that it was to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by the Eiye Confraternity last November 23rd.

According to the police, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists while the suspects will be arraigned after investigations.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, once again called on parents, guardians, and traditional religious/political leaders to prevail on their children/wards and the teeming youth population to stay away from cultism and other social vices.