Osun: Police Nab Seven Suspects over Attack on Gov’s Wife

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than seven persons have been arraigned before an Osogbo magistrate court, Osun State, for allegedly attacking the state’s first lady.

The defendants included: Omolola Paul, (40), Rasaki Hammed, 19, Soliu Waheed, 21, Tiamiyu Basiru, 30, Olayiwola John, 26, Owoade Mutiu, 28, and Ibrahim Tunde, 20.

They were arraigned yesterday on four count-charges that bordered on conspiracy to commit felony, serious assault and malicious damage.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Asanbe Kayode, accused the defendants with others at large of causing the breach of peace by attacking First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, and inflicting injuries on her aide, Mr. Benson Oyebode and Mr. Femi Alabi of the DSS by throwing stone on them.

Kayode added that the defendants unlawfully damaged the glass of three convoy vehicles of Osun State Government attached to the first lady.

Speaking before the court, the prosecutor alleged that the accused committed the offence on August 19, 2022, at about 8p.m. at Owode market, Ede.

He said the offences contravene Sections 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the Criminal Code cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged charges.

Thereafter, the Defence Counsel, Mr. Adebiyi Gbenle, pleaded for the first, second and seventh defendants and urged the court to admit their bail, noting that they would be available as at when due.

The Presiding Magistrate, I.R Salami, thereby granted their bail with N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned to September 26, 2022, for hearing.