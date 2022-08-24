  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Oliseh Quits Germany’s SV Straelen After Strings of Defeats

Sport | 4 mins ago

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has quit his role as the coach of German side, SV Straelen after the team lost to Fortuna Düsseldorf II by 2-0 – completing their fifth consecutive loss in the Regionalliga.

Reports on the team’s official website revealed that the former Super Eagles captain threw in the towel after the team lost their last match on Saturday, informing the team officials about his inability to continue on the job after a turbulent two months of poor results as he lost all the five matches in charge of the team.

According to thejosephfaulkner.comStraelen’s Sporting Director, Kevin Wolze, while breaking the news to the players during Sunday’s training session said they have to accept Sunday Oliseh’s decision as it doesn’t make sense trying to persuade him to continue.

“Sunday had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” said Wolfe.

SV Straelen lost all their five games of the campaign so far, and they are currently rock bottom of the table scoring only one after conceding seven times in as many matches.

The club sporting director has stepped into Oliseh’s shoes on an interim basis. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.