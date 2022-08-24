Oliseh Quits Germany’s SV Straelen After Strings of Defeats

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has quit his role as the coach of German side, SV Straelen after the team lost to Fortuna Düsseldorf II by 2-0 – completing their fifth consecutive loss in the Regionalliga.

Reports on the team’s official website revealed that the former Super Eagles captain threw in the towel after the team lost their last match on Saturday, informing the team officials about his inability to continue on the job after a turbulent two months of poor results as he lost all the five matches in charge of the team.

According to thejosephfaulkner.com, Straelen’s Sporting Director, Kevin Wolze, while breaking the news to the players during Sunday’s training session said they have to accept Sunday Oliseh’s decision as it doesn’t make sense trying to persuade him to continue.

“Sunday had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” said Wolfe.

SV Straelen lost all their five games of the campaign so far, and they are currently rock bottom of the table scoring only one after conceding seven times in as many matches.

The club sporting director has stepped into Oliseh’s shoes on an interim basis.