Nigeria Construction Projects experiencing delays same as India, Dubai and many other countries.

Inflation, a major buzzword in the Nigerian market, seems to keep increasing over the past couple of months as a result of factors ranging from the Covid 19 pandemic impact to the Russian-Ukraine war. The Nigerian inflation rate grew from 18.6% to 19.64% in July 2022. This has become a major issue of concern in the country as food prices and household commodities in the country keep on rising. With the situation of inflation in the country, food items have become hard to purchase as the prices keep increasing and household commodities are getting out of reach for the common Nigerian. Looking back to the days when a bag of rice was 5,000 naira, now because of the high inflation rate in Nigeria, a bag of rice has risen to 35,000 naira.



As the situation in the country worsens, citizens in the country cry for help as their cost of living increases and they can no longer afford their daily needs. This situation of the increase in the inflation rate has led to an increase in the poverty rate and low quality of life in the country. However, not only are citizens suffering from the outcome of the inflation rate, employees and businesses are suffering from this outcome too.

Due to the high rise of inflation in the country, business owners cannot predict where their business will be in the next 6 months; investors are unwilling to invest in the businesses and it has reduced consumers’ purchasing power as money has become a necessity to pay for services and products. Major resources needed in running a business are beginning to get out of reach; take a look at the increase in the price of diesel compared to what it used to be in the past 6 years.



Big businesses including the aviation industry are being affected by the same increase in the inflation rate. The increase in inflation rate in Nigeria has taken a toll on the aviation industry; numbers of passengers keep declining as the high inflation rate affects flight tickets which are now very expensive, price of aviation fuel has tremendously increased and this has made it very difficult for airlines, especially local airlines to run as they used to. Local airlines are on the verge of shutting down. Although the rise in aviation fuel is not strange to Nigeria alone.

Several industries have been tremendously affected by this economic crisis; looking at the perspective of the manufacturing industry, manufacturers in Nigeria are now forced to change their mode of operation as they find it difficult to survive amidst product deterioration and other challenges. The increase in dollar rate from 500 USD to 700 USD has a huge toll on manufacturers as they have to deal with low product demand, increase in raw material cost and sourcing for raw materials, and the struggle to increase employee wages as inflation lowers their value of earning and they are pressurized by the Nigerian government to meet their financial obligations. There are other things that the high rise in inflation has negatively affected such as the increase in electricity tariff, increase in transportation cost, increase in clearing cost at customs and so many more.

Looking at all that has been said in these various industries, not much attention has been paid to the real estate sector.



There have been certain schools of thought that claim that inflation is a hedge to the real estate sector which is partially true. Nobody is talking about how real estate developers find it difficult in meeting the deadline for the construction of projects for clients. The tremendous rise in the inflation rate in Nigeria has played a huge role in affecting property value as there is now an increase in construction material cost, an increase in the importation of construction materials, an increase in wages for construction labor, and an increase in land price. In recent times, about 70% of a project budget goes into construction materials and for a project to be successfully executed to completion, construction materials should be available and laborers have to be paid. Some of these clients want good quality buildings looking at the way buildings do not last and the rate at which they collapse which is a result of using cheap and weak construction materials.



However, due to the high rise of inflation, real estate investors are reluctant to sourcing for funds from financial institutions including microfinance banks because of the increase in dollar rate which will also lead to an increase in interest rate. However, real estate developers have claimed that the only option for continuing the construction of projects is if investors are willing to invest in buildings made out of cheap materials such as wood. Real estate developers cannot assure that there will be a reduction in construction material prices anytime soon as the real estate sector is affected by both the cost of oil production and insecurity.



Amidst the high rise of inflation affecting the real estate industry and other important industries in Nigeria, the Federal Government of Nigeria is urged to intervene in the unceasing trends of inflation that are affecting the real estate sector and Nigeria at large. The Nigerian Government should proffer possible solutions to lowering the inflation rate in the country and diversification of the construction and real estate sector and should be taken more seriously.